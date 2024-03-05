Udupi District Launches Control Rooms to Combat Illegal Liquor During Lok Sabha Elections

In a significant move to ensure fair electoral practices, the Excise Department has established control rooms across Udupi district. This initiative aims to monitor and curb the illicit manufacture, sale, and distribution of liquor in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities through various contact channels provided by the department.

Proactive Measures Against Electoral Malpractices

Recognizing the potential misuse of liquor to influence voters, the Excise Department's intervention comes at a crucial time. With the setup of control rooms in taluk headquarters, including Udupi, Kundapura, and Karkala, the department is tightening its grip on unlawful activities. The Deputy Commissioner of Excise has made a public appeal, urging citizens to play an active role in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. By offering multiple contact numbers, including a toll-free number, the department has ensured that the public can easily report violations.

Strengthening Vigilance and Community Participation

The initiative not only demonstrates the department's commitment to fair elections but also empowers the community to contribute to a transparent electoral environment. The availability of direct lines to the control rooms and senior officers, including the District Deputy Commissioner of Excise and Deputy Superintendents of Excise for Udupi, Kundapura, and Karkala, facilitates immediate action against transgressors. This system of vigilance is expected to deter the distribution of spurious liquor and the exploitation of voters through illicit means.

Implications and Future Outlook

This strategic move by the Excise Department is a testament to the administration's dedication to upholding electoral laws and regulations. By involving the community and implementing stringent monitoring mechanisms, the department is setting a strong precedent for other districts. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for similar efforts across the nation, particularly in areas vulnerable to electoral malpractices. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the effectiveness of these control rooms in maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process will be closely watched.