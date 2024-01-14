UDPS Party Triumphs in Congo’s Parliamentary Elections, Strengthening Tshisekedi’s Hold

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a significant political shift has taken place following the December parliamentary elections. The Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, spearheaded by President Felix Tshisekedi, emerged victorious securing 66 seats in the 500-member house. This achievement marks a substantial increase from the 35 seats the party held post the 2018 elections.

UDPS Emerges as a Powerful Contender

The provisional results unveiled on Sunday, cast a spotlight on the UDPS party’s ascendance, placing it ahead of 44 other parties that managed to secure one or more seats. This victory hints at the possibility of Tshisekedi’s party, along with its allies, gaining the majority necessary to form a new government. This majority is a crucial factor for President Tshisekedi to sustain control of his extensive coalition – the Sacred Union.

Tshisekedi’s Leverage in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Political Landscape

The bolstered standing of the UDPS in the national parliament could potentially provide President Tshisekedi with the leverage to appoint a government that is in sync with his political agenda. Such an advantage could enable Tshisekedi to continue his leadership over Africa’s second-largest country for another five years.

Concerns Surrounding the Election

Despite the UDPS party’s victory, the election has not been devoid of controversy. Allegations of fraud and concerns about the transparency of the election process have been raised, potentially casting a shadow over the country’s political stability.