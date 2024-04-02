Udhayanidhi Stalin Vows Lower Fuel Prices, NEET Abolition if DMK Wins Lok Sabha Election 2024

On a vibrant Tuesday in Chennai, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, made a series of promises that could significantly impact the lives of many in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a rally in support of the DMK's candidate for the South Chennai constituency, Stalin laid out his vision for a future under the DMK's leadership, highlighting key issues such as fuel prices, NEET, and state rights.

Advertisment

Promise of Economic Relief

Stalin's speech was heavily focused on the economic burdens faced by the citizens of Tamil Nadu. He highlighted the steep rise in gas cylinder prices under the current BJP-led government, promising a reduction to ₹500 if the DMK, as part of the INDIA bloc, comes to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. Additionally, he spoke of lowering diesel prices and the removal of toll plazas on highways, aiming to ease the financial strain on the common man.

Standing Up for Tamil Nadu's Rights

Advertisment

The Minister did not shy away from criticizing the previous AIADMK government's alliance with the BJP, accusing it of betraying the people of Tamil Nadu by 'giving away T.N.'s rights'. He reassured the public of the DMK's commitment to the welfare of Tamil Nadu, promising not just economic relief but also the addressing of local issues in South Chennai with plans for a welfare hall in Nageshwara Rao park among others. This move signals a strong stance against the central government's policies and a promise to fight for a fairer distribution of tax revenues.

NEET and Education Reform

Another significant promise made by Stalin was the abolition of NEET in Tamil Nadu, a highly contentious issue within the state. The entrance exam has been a point of contention due to its perceived disadvantage to students from certain backgrounds. Stalin's pledge to intensify efforts to remove NEET aligns with the DMK's longstanding commitment to educational equity and has the potential to resonate deeply with voters, especially the youth and families concerned with higher education.

As the Lok Sabha Election 2024 approaches, the DMK's promises under Udhayanidhi Stalin's leadership highlight a campaign focused on economic relief, state rights, and educational reform. These assurances not only address immediate economic concerns but also touch on deeper issues of state autonomy and educational equity, setting the stage for a heated electoral battle. While the promises are ambitious, they underscore the DMK's vision for a Tamil Nadu that is economically vibrant, educationally fair, and politically autonomous.