UDF Announces Candidates for Kollam and Kottayam Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

United Democratic Front's (UDF) ally, Kerala Congress (J), has announced K Francis George as their candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Kottayam constituency. Meanwhile, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N K Premachandran will contest again for the Lok Sabha from his sitting seat Kollam in Kerala.
UDF Confident of Retaining Kollam Seat amid Secularism Concerns
Premachandran, a three-time MP and a former minister in Kerala, is contesting from Kollam for the third time in a row. In 2019, he secured a margin of 1.48 lakh votes. Expressing confidence in retaining the Kollam seat, Premachandran emphasized the need to revive secularism in the country.Secular India is currently facing the biggest challenge in its history, he said, adding that only the secular front led by Congress can do that.
Political Row Over Premachandran's Lunch with PM Modi
Premachandran's recent lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had triggered a political row in Kerala, with the CPM accusing him of having a "closeness" with Modi. However, the Congress strongly backed him. Hailing Modi's friendly behavior during the meeting, Premachandran said he spoke in a way that did not give the impression that it was the PM who was speaking. During the meeting, Modi shared his life experiences, about his daily routine, the days during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, and so on.
Kerala Congress (J) Announces Francis George as Candidate for Kottayam Seat
Yesterday, another ally of the UDF, Kerala Congress (J), declared former parliamentarian K Francis George as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Kottayam constituency. The date of the general election is yet to be announced.
The political climate in Kerala is heating up as the Lok Sabha elections draw near. The UDF is confident of retaining the Kollam seat, while the race for the Kottayam seat is expected to be closely contested. With secularism and political allegiances at the forefront, the upcoming elections are shaping up to be a crucial test for the country's political landscape.