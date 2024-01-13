Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, has extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to participate in the Aarti ceremony at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik. This event, scheduled for January 22, signifies a gesture of respect and inclusion, underlining the cultural and religious importance of the Aarti at Kalaram Temple, a revered Hindu place of worship.

A Symbol of Unity and Cultural Endorsement

The involvement of the President in such events is seen as a symbol of unity and the affirmation of cultural traditions. This iconic temple is recognized for its historical and spiritual significance in the region. The response from the President to this invitation, however, has not been publicly disclosed at this time.

Continuing Interactions between Political Figures

Thackeray’s correspondence with the President mirrors ongoing interactions between political figures and heads of state in the context of cultural and religious events in India. This move is in line with a pattern of political leaders participating in religious ceremonies, reinforcing the nexus between politics and faith in the country.

Previous Political Visits to the Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously offered prayers at the Shree Kalaram temple in Nashik, just before the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Modi carried out a jal pujan at the Godavari river, performed aarti at the temple, and addressed a gathering in Nashik. Furthermore, he cleaned the temple premises and paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda. Thackeray had initially announced that he would offer prayers at the temple on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.