en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, has extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to participate in the Aarti ceremony at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik. This event, scheduled for January 22, signifies a gesture of respect and inclusion, underlining the cultural and religious importance of the Aarti at Kalaram Temple, a revered Hindu place of worship.

A Symbol of Unity and Cultural Endorsement

The involvement of the President in such events is seen as a symbol of unity and the affirmation of cultural traditions. This iconic temple is recognized for its historical and spiritual significance in the region. The response from the President to this invitation, however, has not been publicly disclosed at this time.

Continuing Interactions between Political Figures

Thackeray’s correspondence with the President mirrors ongoing interactions between political figures and heads of state in the context of cultural and religious events in India. This move is in line with a pattern of political leaders participating in religious ceremonies, reinforcing the nexus between politics and faith in the country.

Previous Political Visits to the Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously offered prayers at the Shree Kalaram temple in Nashik, just before the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Modi carried out a jal pujan at the Godavari river, performed aarti at the temple, and addressed a gathering in Nashik. Furthermore, he cleaned the temple premises and paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda. Thackeray had initially announced that he would offer prayers at the temple on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
21 seconds ago
Telangana Government Announces Skill Development Centres and AI Courses for Youth
In a bid to amplify employment opportunities for the youth, the Telangana state government, under the aegis of the IT & Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, has announced plans to launch industry-centric skill development centres across all districts. This ambitious initiative, declared during the inauguration of a job fair by Setwin in Secunderabad on National
Telangana Government Announces Skill Development Centres and AI Courses for Youth
Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions
10 mins ago
Delhi Private Schools Release Merit Lists for Pre-primary Admissions
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
11 mins ago
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
Delayed Payments and Environmental Clearances Stall Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Construction
4 mins ago
Delayed Payments and Environmental Clearances Stall Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Construction
Walking Through Kolkata's Culture: Cabin Restaurants and Theatre
9 mins ago
Walking Through Kolkata's Culture: Cabin Restaurants and Theatre
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
9 mins ago
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
25 seconds
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
1 min
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
2 mins
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
2 mins
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
2 mins
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
4 mins
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
4 mins
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
5 mins
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
Jonathan King Returns as Head Football Coach for American Heritage-Delray
6 mins
Jonathan King Returns as Head Football Coach for American Heritage-Delray
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
25 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app