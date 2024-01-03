Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena, has publicly denounced the State government for its failure to meet the demands of Anganwadi Sevikas, who have been on strike for a month. During his visit to Azad Maidan near CSMT, where the Anganwadi Sevikas were holding a protest, Thackeray stressed on the significance of their work in reaching the most remote villages and the marginalized sections of society.

Government Spending Priorities Questioned

Thackeray criticized the government’s spending priorities, noting that while funds were readily available for political maneuvers and advertisements, the needs of Anganwadi Sevikas were being overlooked. He drew attention to the stark contradiction between the portrayal of healthy ministers on banners and the harsh reality of malnourished children in the state.

Thackeray on Ram Mandir

Addressing the issue of the Ram Mandir, Thackeray claimed that the temple belongs to all parties and should not be a point of contention. He expressed his intention to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers on his own terms, independent of any invitation, emphasizing that his personal faith does not excuse his concern for practical issues like child nutrition and government accountability.

Promise to Anganwadi Sevikas

Thackeray assured that the demands of the Anganwadi Sevikas would be fulfilled if Shiv Sena comes to power. He criticized the Union government’s spending on aesthetic projects, such as selfie points at railway stations, instead of focusing on the welfare of Anganwadi workers. The leader of the Shiv Sena also questioned the BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh and appealed to citizens not to vote for the BJP in the 2024 elections, suggesting a change in power could lead to a shift in priorities.

In a further development, Raigad police have sent notices to 31 chief officials and 185 workers of the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction ahead of the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ program. The event, scheduled for January 5th and expected to draw a crowd of 75,000, is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Thackeray faction has accused the government of using power to suppress democracy and has announced a protest on the same day.