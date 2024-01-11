en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Editorial

Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena

In a significant turn of events in Maharashtra’s political landscape, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena faction, has vehemently criticized the decision to not disqualify 16 MLAs from his party. This controversial decision, which included Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was voiced in the editorial of ‘Saamana’, the party’s mouthpiece. The editorial referred to the Shinde faction as a ‘test tube baby experiment’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), implying the group’s legitimacy was artificial and endorsed by the BJP.

Speaker’s Switch and Its Implications

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who recently switched political affiliations, supported the Election Commission’s decision, referring to the Shinde faction as the true Shiv Sena. This statement was made after he declared the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena, causing shockwaves among the Uddhav Sena and its ally, the Congress party.

‘Victory of Truth and Democracy’

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to the ruling, proclaiming it a ‘victory of truth and democracy’. He emphasized that political parties cannot be treated as private property and that the decision was based on the majority rule principle inherent in democracy. This ruling has led to jubilation among the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers as it seemingly legitimizes their faction over the Uddhav-led group.

A Closer Look at the Battle Within

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his discontentment with the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision, terming it a ‘murder of democracy’ and an affront to the Supreme Court’s decision. The Speaker’s verdict, recognizing the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena based on the party’s constitution, disregarded Uddhav Thackeray’s removal of Eknath Shinde. The Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to deliver his judgment on disqualification petitions filed by Shiv Sena factions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray by January 10. This ongoing internal conflict within the Shiv Sena signifies a significant shift in Maharashtra’s political dynamics, the implications of which are yet to be fully realized.

0
Editorial India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Editorial

See more
17 hours ago
Channel 4's 'First Dates' Stirs Viewer Confusion with Unexpected Schedule Change
Channel 4’s popular series ‘First Dates’ left its viewers in a state of confusion and disappointment on Tuesday, January 9, when a scheduled episode was replaced with a repeat from 2017. This unexpected change not only caught the viewers by surprise, but also revealed that episodes from the show’s 21st series were mysteriously absent from
Channel 4's 'First Dates' Stirs Viewer Confusion with Unexpected Schedule Change
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
DISCUS Dismisses Complaint Over Controversial Photo of Pregnant Master Distiller
3 days ago
DISCUS Dismisses Complaint Over Controversial Photo of Pregnant Master Distiller
Increasing Incidence of Article Retractions Shake Scientific Community
2 days ago
Increasing Incidence of Article Retractions Shake Scientific Community
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
2 mins
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
3 mins
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
3 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
4 mins
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
4 mins
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
4 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
5 mins
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
6 mins
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK's Child Benefit System
6 mins
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK's Child Benefit System
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
4 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app