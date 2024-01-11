Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena

In a significant turn of events in Maharashtra’s political landscape, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena faction, has vehemently criticized the decision to not disqualify 16 MLAs from his party. This controversial decision, which included Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was voiced in the editorial of ‘Saamana’, the party’s mouthpiece. The editorial referred to the Shinde faction as a ‘test tube baby experiment’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), implying the group’s legitimacy was artificial and endorsed by the BJP.

Speaker’s Switch and Its Implications

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who recently switched political affiliations, supported the Election Commission’s decision, referring to the Shinde faction as the true Shiv Sena. This statement was made after he declared the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena, causing shockwaves among the Uddhav Sena and its ally, the Congress party.

‘Victory of Truth and Democracy’

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to the ruling, proclaiming it a ‘victory of truth and democracy’. He emphasized that political parties cannot be treated as private property and that the decision was based on the majority rule principle inherent in democracy. This ruling has led to jubilation among the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers as it seemingly legitimizes their faction over the Uddhav-led group.

A Closer Look at the Battle Within

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his discontentment with the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision, terming it a ‘murder of democracy’ and an affront to the Supreme Court’s decision. The Speaker’s verdict, recognizing the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena based on the party’s constitution, disregarded Uddhav Thackeray’s removal of Eknath Shinde. The Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to deliver his judgment on disqualification petitions filed by Shiv Sena factions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray by January 10. This ongoing internal conflict within the Shiv Sena signifies a significant shift in Maharashtra’s political dynamics, the implications of which are yet to be fully realized.