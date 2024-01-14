en English
Health

Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu’s Triumph against Covid-19 at ‘Corona Chronicles’ Launch

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu’s Triumph against Covid-19 at ‘Corona Chronicles’ Launch

At a time when Tamil Nadu is battling an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, its sports minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, underscored the importance of chronicling this pandemic and the state’s response to it. Speaking at the launch of ‘Corona Chronicles,’ a book penned by health minister Ma Subramanian, Stalin hailed the ‘dravidian model’ as the cornerstone of Tamil Nadu’s effective pandemic management, which he argued outperformed many northern states.

Stalin’s Stand on the Central Government’s Response

Stalin did not shy away from critiquing the central government. He suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government might have downplayed the crisis if not for firsthand accounts like those offered in Subramanian’s book. The sports minister’s remarks hint at a broader political context, drawing attention to the tension between state and central governance in India, particularly during crises.

Subramanian’s Journey as the Health Minister

Subramanian’s tenure as health minister began at the height of the pandemic. He recognized that collaborative efforts were instrumental in managing and curbing the spread of the deadly virus. When the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) took office in May 2021, Tamil Nadu was grappling with over 25,000 daily Covid-19 cases and more than 10,000 deaths. His comments imply that the state has successfully navigated all variants of the virus, marking a significant victory in the face of an unprecedented health crisis.

Economic Impact of the Pandemic

India’s second wave of Covid-19 has not only strained the healthcare system but also dealt a blow to the economy. The daily case count has exceeded last year’s figures, with death tolls hitting a staggering 1,700 per day. As a result, the country’s GDP growth is expected to be revised downwards, the Consumer Confidence Index has plummeted, and the Future Expectations Index has also dipped. This downturn has sparked increased inflationary pressures, impacting sectors such as retail and wholesale businesses, that have suffered significant losses due to the rising Covid cases and imposed restrictions.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

