UDA Party Gears Up for Grassroots Elections: New Board Appointments Led by President Ruto

On April 2, 2024, President William Ruto presided over a pivotal meeting of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Steering Committee (NSC), marking a significant step towards the party's grassroots elections. This gathering not only set the stage for the upcoming electoral phases but also saw the unveiling of key appointments across various committees, ensuring the party's readiness for a democratic and transparent electoral process.

Strategic Appointments for Electoral Integrity

In a decisive move, the UDA party announced Anthony Mwaura as the Chairperson of the National Elections Board, with Veronica Kiberenge serving as Vice Chairperson. This board is crucial for overseeing the integrity and fairness of the elections. Lydia Munika, Jimmy Kaingi, Mary Mutinga, Halake Dida, and Linda Kiome were named as members, bringing a diverse array of experiences to the table. The Electoral Disputes Resolution Committee (EDRC) saw Joy Mdivo appointed as Chairperson and Dr. Adrian Kamotho as vice-chairperson, alongside seven other members, tasked with handling any electoral grievances.

Ensuring Fair Play and Conflict Resolution

Apart from the electoral board, the UDA party has emphasized the importance of resolving internal disputes by appointing Rebecca Tonkei as the head of the Internal Dispute Resolution Committee (IDRC). This committee, comprising six other appointees including notable figures such as Hon. Hassan Omar and