en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker’s Verdict in Supreme Court

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
UBT Sena to Challenge Maharashtra Speaker’s Verdict in Supreme Court

In a recent development stirring the political cauldron of Maharashtra, lawyer Sunny Jain, representing Uddhav Bal Thackeray’s (UBT) Sena, voiced their discontent with the verdict pronounced by the Maharashtra Speaker. The UBT Sena, led by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, is set to challenge the Speaker’s decision in the Supreme Court of India, marking a significant twist in the state’s political narrative.

A Clash of Legal Opinions

Jain argued that the Speaker’s ruling fell short of the directives previously laid down by the Supreme Court. This discrepancy, according to the UBT Sena’s legal counsel, necessitates a review of the verdict in the apex court. The particulars of the verdict, however, have not been elaborated upon in the public statement, leaving a veil of suspense over the exact nature of the dispute.

‘Murder of Democracy’

Reacting to the Speaker’s decision, Uddhav Thackeray labeled it a ‘murder of democracy’ and a ‘blatant insult’ to the Supreme Court. The UBT faction leaders echoed Thackeray’s sentiments, announcing their intention to contest the ruling in the Supreme Court. This move has sparked a flurry of reactions in the political circles, adding fuel to the already heated political climate in Maharashtra.

Political Waves Beyond UBT Sena

The reverberations of this legal tussle are not confined to the UBT Sena alone. Several political leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, have also voiced their belief that the verdict should be contested in the Supreme Court. This widespread consensus signifies a broader discontentment with the Speaker’s decision, hinting at an undercurrent of tension within the political landscape of Maharashtra.

The UBT Sena’s legal team, spearheaded by Jain, is gearing up to present their case to the Supreme Court, seeking a resolution that aligns with the apex court’s guidelines. As the political drama unfolds, the nation’s eyes are fixed on Maharashtra’s corridors of power, waiting for the next act in this gripping saga.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Reflection on Rishi Kapoor's Final Days on 'Koffee With Karan'
On a special episode of ‘Koffee With Karan,’ two iconic figures of Bollywood, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, graced the couch. The conversation traversed various topics, from their experiences as grandmothers to their foray into the world of Instagram. However, the spotlight was undeniably on Neetu Kapoor’s candid reflections on her late husband, Rishi Kapoor,
Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Reflection on Rishi Kapoor's Final Days on 'Koffee With Karan'
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
1 hour ago
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
1 hour ago
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
52 mins ago
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
54 mins ago
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
56 mins ago
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Latest Headlines
World News
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
58 seconds
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
1 min
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
3 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
3 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
4 mins
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
4 mins
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
5 mins
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
5 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
5 mins
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app