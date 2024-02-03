UAW President Stresses Support for Biden Presidency, Citing Concerns over Labor

In a recent union meeting held in Detroit, the President of the United Automobile Workers (UAW), Shawn Fain, extended a powerful endorsement for the continuance of Joe Biden as the President of the United States. Fain underlined the significance of Biden's presidency for the labor movement, and expressed a concern that the progress made could be reversed if Biden were to leave office.

“There's one plan we have going forward ... keep Joe Biden as our president. ... You know what the hell's going to happen if this man's not president because we've seen what happened. Labor went backwards,” UAW President Shawn Fain said.

UAW's Endorsement for Biden

During the meeting, Fain voiced his support for Biden's pro-labor stance and his commitment to the working class. The meeting also saw President Biden join forces with UAW members and other Michigan leaders to honor the union's achievements, and to mark the endorsement of his bid for re-election. The backing from the UAW was formally announced at the UAW's biennial political conference in Washington D.C., and was bolstered by a stark comparison between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Impact of Biden's Presidency on Labor

The union's support for Biden was cemented by the ratification of new contracts, leading to substantial wage increments for workers and enhancements to retirement benefits. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer added her voice to the chorus of approval, lauding Biden as a 'jobs president' and highlighting his track record in job creation, especially within the manufacturing sector.

Biden's Gratitude and Commitment

Biden concluded the gathering by extending his gratitude to the UAW workers, acknowledging the global impact of their accomplishments. The president's comments reflect the UAW's belief that Biden's policies and administration have been advantageous for labor rights and workers' interests. The union president's endorsement underscores the perceived positive influence of Biden's presidency on labor, and the potential risks associated with a change in leadership.