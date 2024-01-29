UAW President Shawn Fain Backs Biden, Contrasts with Trump's Class Focus

United Auto Workers (UAW) President, Shawn Fain, has publicly affirmed his support for President Joe Biden, contrasting it with former President Donald Trump's alleged focus on self-service and the billionaire class. The endorsement comes amid the UAW's formal backing of Biden's reelection campaign, an essential stride in his bid to garner support from the American working class.

UAW's Endorsement of Biden: A Stand for the Working Class

Fain underscored Biden's record of supporting the working class, which stands in stark contrast to Trump's alleged preoccupation with the billionaire class. He pointed out instances of Biden's solidarity with workers, such as his joining of striking autoworkers on the picket line as evidence of his commitment. Fain's endorsement is in line with the UAW's long-standing history of backing Democratic candidates and Biden's history of fighting for the working class.

The Shift to Electric Vehicles: A Concern for Autoworkers

Despite concerns expressed about Biden's push for a transition to electric vehicles, Fain emphasized the UAW's long-standing commitment to environmental issues. At the same time, he stressed the need for job security for its members, regardless of the industry's direction. Fain expressed confidence that Biden's approach would prioritize the interests of the working class, unlike his predecessor.

A Decrease in UAW's Support for Trump Anticipated

Fain projected a decrease in UAW member support for Trump compared to the 2016 election, attributing this to a belief that the majority would align with Biden when presented with facts and truth. He criticized Trump's lack of support for workers during strikes and plant closures, further affirming his faith in Biden to back the UAW and its members in the future.