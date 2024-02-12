UAE's Free Zone Corporate Tax Regime Recognized as 'Non-Harmful' by OECD

In a significant nod to the UAE's commitment to transparency and global tax standards, the OECD has recognized the nation's Free Zone Corporate Tax regime as 'non-harmful'. This recognition, announced during the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, is set to enhance the UAE's competitiveness and attract more investors.

A Meeting of Minds

The landmark announcement came following a meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD. The high-profile encounter took place in Dubai, where world leaders and policymakers have gathered for the annual summit.

Praises and Accolades

Sheikh Mohammed praised the OECD's role in promoting economic progress and inclusive development. In turn, Cormann lauded the UAE's strong partnership with the OECD and the WGS for fostering fruitful collaborations among governments. The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials from the UAE, indicating the nation's dedication to strengthening international ties.

A Boost for the Economy

The OECD's recognition of the UAE's Free Zone Corporate Tax regime as 'non-harmful' is a testament to its alignment with global tax standards. The Minister of State for Financial Affairs emphasized that this rating would significantly boost the country's competitiveness in attracting investors.

In line with this, the UAE is slated to introduce a corporate tax regime in 2023, aimed at accelerating economic development and diversification. The new regime will feature zero percent tax rates for qualifying businesses in free zones, further solidifying the UAE's position as an attractive hub for international trade and investment.

As WGS 2024 continues in Dubai under the theme of 'Shaping Future Governments', the UAE's commitment to transparency and global cooperation takes center stage. With more than 25 heads of state, 85 international and regional organizations, and 140 governments in attendance, the summit serves as a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration in addressing the world's most pressing challenges.

As the UAE continues to forge ahead in its quest for economic progress and inclusive development, the recognition by the OECD serves as a powerful endorsement of its efforts. With a strong emphasis on transparency and collaboration, the nation is well-positioned to shape the future of governance and contribute to a more prosperous and equitable world.