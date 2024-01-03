en English
Afghanistan

UAE’s Advocacy for Afghan Women’s Rights in UN Security Council: A Review

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
UAE’s Advocacy for Afghan Women’s Rights in UN Security Council: A Review

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concludes its term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the nation’s steadfast commitment to advocating for the rights of women, peace, and security in Afghanistan has been a focal point. Despite these dedicated efforts, the situation for women in Afghanistan remains grave, with the international community’s attempts to ameliorate conditions proving largely ineffectual.

The UAE’s Role in the UN Security Council

Over the past two years, the UAE, alongside Japan, held responsibility for Afghan affairs on the council. Notably, a recent draft resolution concerning Afghanistan, passed by the UN Security Council, was proposed by the UAE. Nevertheless, political analysts and experts have cast doubt on the UAE’s effectiveness in enhancing the status of women in the region.

The Dire State of Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

Political analyst Abdulmunib Rasa highlighted the extensive restrictions imposed by the Taliban since their return to power. These restrictions include over 50 decrees that significantly limit women’s lives and employment opportunities, such as bans on education and work. Despite the grim situation, women’s rights activist Zarqa Yaftali expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support in the Security Council and looked forward to future cooperation.

International Community’s Prerequisites for Taliban’s Acceptance

The international community has set prerequisites for the Taliban’s acceptance into global affairs—key among these are adherence to human rights standards and the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The UAE’s diplomatic efforts during its tenure on the Security Council have played a significant role in amplifying these demands. As the UAE concludes its term, the world watches with anticipation and hope for a positive change in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

