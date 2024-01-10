UAE President Al Nahyan Joins Hands with Indian PM Modi for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was warmly greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for the commencement of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Brotherhood Beyond Borders

On January 10, 2024, Al Nahyan touched Indian soil, where he was cordially received by Modi at the Ahmedabad airport. The Indian Prime Minister, expressing his honor at hosting the UAE President, labeled Al Nahyan as “my brother” in a poignant social media post. The photographs of the two leaders sharing a tight embrace and holding hands painted a picture of close-knit relations between the two nations.

A Roadshow of Unity

Further cementing their bond, the two leaders participated in a roadshow in Ahmedabad, which attracted massive crowds. The public display of camaraderie marked a celebration of the bilateral ties between India and the UAE, and set the tone for the upcoming events at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Gateway to the Future

Initiated by Modi in 2003 during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a flagship event that is celebrating its tenth edition and 20 years of existence. The theme of the summit is ‘Gateway to the Future,’ with a focus on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, technology and innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility, and renewable energy. The three-day event, spanning from January 10 to 12, features 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations, highlighting investment opportunities in India’s North Eastern regions.

Among the dignitaries present were Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos Horta, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. As the summit unfolds, the world waits with bated breath to witness the exchange of ideas and partnerships that will shape the future.