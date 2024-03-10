UAE Marks Start of Ramadan 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted, Leaders Extend Wishes

Following the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan to be on Monday, March 11, 2024. President Sheikh Mohamed and Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum conveyed their heartfelt wishes via Khaleej Times, highlighting the month’s significance in fostering unity, peace, and spiritual growth among Muslims.

Advertisment

Presidential Wishes for Ramadan

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his aspirations for the holy month, emphasizing it as a time for reflection, prayer, and strengthening communal bonds. "With the start of Ramadan, I extend my best wishes to all those observing the holy month," he stated, underlining the values of unity and compassion. Similarly, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum acknowledged Ramadan's role in enhancing societal cohesion and renewing family ties, praying for contentment and victory for the Emirates and the broader Arab and Islamic communities.

Sighting Marks the Beginning

Advertisment

The Islamic lunar calendar, which dictates the start of Ramadan, depends on the moon's sighting. This year, the moon was sighted on the evening of March 10, concluding the month of Sha'ban at 29 days and marking March 11 as the first day of Ramadan. This event sets into motion various adjustments in the country, including reduced working hours for government employees, and underscores the importance of Ramadan in the Islamic faith as a period of fasting, prayer, and community.

Implications for Society and Business

The onset of Ramadan brings about significant changes in daily routines and business operations within the UAE. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced reduced working hours for government employees to accommodate observances. Moreover, the holy month impacts food consumption trends, operational timings, and promotes a spirit of giving and charity across the nation. Businesses adjust their services and offerings to cater to the altered schedules and the heightened spirit of the month.