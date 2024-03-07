UAE-Iraq Strategic Partnership Boosts International Transport with Key Projects at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of logistics and trade, marked a significant advancement in international transport and economic cooperation with the reception of an esteemed Iraqi delegation led by His Excellency Mr. Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, Iraq's Minister of Transport. The meeting, held at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port, underscored the commitment to initiating strategic partnerships aimed at bolstering logistics services and connecting key global regions.

Strengthening Economic Ties

The bilateral dialogue focused on major projects, including the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) International Road Transport System and the 'Development Road Project'. These initiatives are designed to link the GCC Countries with Europe via Iraq, enhancing the efficiency of international transport. His Excellency Mr. Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi highlighted the importance of these projects in revitalizing the economies of Iraq and the broader region. His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and other high-ranking officials expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the UAE's role as one of Iraq's principal trading partners.

Advancing Regional and Global Position

The discussions at Khalifa Port represent a progressive step towards strengthening not only the bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq but also their regional and global standing in the transportation and logistics sectors. The exchange of knowledge, capabilities, and best practices between the two countries is expected to elevate their competitiveness and appeal, driving mutual progress and prosperity. His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, underscored the meeting's critical importance for exploring joint investment opportunities and increasing trade volumes.

Sustained Dialogue and Future Cooperation

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of continuous dialogue and cooperation across various sectors. This commitment is aimed at expanding the partnership in ways that serve the common interests of both countries and their citizens. In light of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2021 between AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq, the future holds promising prospects for increased cooperation in transportation, maritime domains, and economic growth. With bilateral trade volumes reaching AED 104 billion in 2023, up 13.1% from 2022, the partnership is set on a path of substantial economic impact and development.