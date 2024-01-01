UAE Concludes Constructive Tenure on UN Security Council

In a testament to the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to global peace, the UAE Mission to the United Nations has concluded its term on the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 period.

Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s diplomatic efforts were a blend of principled commitment and pragmatic approach amidst an increasingly challenging international environment.

Emphasizing Tolerance and Co-existence

Throughout its tenure, the UAE mission underscored the nation’s dedication to core values such as tolerance and co-existence. This was exemplified through its active support for Palestinian and other Arab causes, as well as its pivotal role in promoting the Women, Peace, and Security agenda in countries like Afghanistan and Haiti.

Addressing Climate Change

Another notable achievement was the UAE’s instrumental role in forwarding discussions on the impact of climate change on peace and security. Amidst the growing global fractures, the mission never wavered from its dedication to maintaining diplomacy, consensus, and bridge-building.

Last Acts on Security Council

One of the UAE’s last acts before its Security Council term expired was the call for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, focusing on violence against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. The council addressed the war in Gaza, condemning terrorist attacks and demanding the immediate release of hostages held in the Strip. The UN Security Council Resolution 2720, adopted on December 22, 2023, called for increased aid for the 2023 Gaza humanitarian crisis, including provisioning of fuel, food, and medical supplies.

The UAE’s tenure on the UN Security Council was viewed as an honor and a serious responsibility, and the nation’s diplomatic efforts leave a lasting imprint on the global stage.

