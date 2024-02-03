U.S. Tightens Export Control Measures Against Russia and Belarus Amid Geopolitical Tensions

On January 25, 2024, a significant development unfolded in the United States, as the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) within the U.S. Commerce Department announced enhanced export control measures against Russia and Belarus. These measures were introduced in response to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and aggressive stances both nations have taken against Ukraine.

The BIS has expanded the list of products under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) that now require licensing for export to both Russia and Belarus. This expansion has seen the addition of 95 new Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes to the list. These additions predominantly consist of various chemicals, lubricants, and metals. Notably, this expansion encompasses Chapter 88 of the HTS, which pertains to aircraft, spacecraft, and associated components.

Targeting Defense Capabilities

This strategic move is clearly aimed at further limiting Russia's defense capabilities by restricting access to materials that are essential for their defense industrial base. The newly added HS codes, such as 281830 (representing aluminum hydroxide), 283324 (signifying nickel sulfate), and 284330 (indicating gold compounds), serve to block the export of additional items. These items were not previously listed on the Commerce Control List, but their inclusion now marks a significant escalation of control measures.

Furthermore, the BIS has adjusted the de minimis rules, effectively excluding the lowest-level military and spacecraft-related items from eligibility when incorporated into foreign-made products destined for Russia or Belarus. This adjustment extends the EAR's reach to encompass more foreign-made military and spacecraft items with U.S. origins, thereby enhancing the scope of the control measures.