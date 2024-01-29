U.S Taxpayers Feel Overburdened, Indicates Recent Poll

The results of a recent poll conducted by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research have thrown the spotlight on a pressing concern - the perceived burden of federal and local taxes on U.S taxpayers. The findings indicate that a majority of taxpayers believe they are paying too much in taxes, a sentiment that resonates across the country as the tax season commences.

A Nationwide Sentiment - The Tax Burden

Approximately two-thirds of the respondents expressed the view that their federal income tax burden is excessive. This sentiment is not limited to federal taxes alone. Local property taxes also emerged as a significant source of discontent. A staggering 70% of those surveyed indicated that they feel overburdened by their local property taxes.

The state sales tax was another area where the perception of overburden was evident. About 60% of those who participated in the poll felt that the state sales tax is an additional burden on their finances.

Influence of Political Affiliations on Tax Perceptions

The poll also shed light on the influence of political affiliations on perceptions of tax fairness, burden, and value. Republicans were more inclined than Democrats to regard their tax payments as excessive and unfair and to feel that they receive poor value for the taxes they pay. This suggests that political affiliations can significantly shape individual perspectives on tax-related issues.

The survey's findings underscore the urgent need for lawmakers to reconsider the current taxation system. A collective plea from hardworking Americans who feel overburdened by income taxes is resonating across the nation, urging for an alternative taxation method that would alleviate the burden and bring about a fairer system.