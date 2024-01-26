U.S. Suspends Funding to UNRWA Amid Allegations of Staff Involvement in Hamas Attack

The Biden administration of the United States of America has placed a temporary hold on additional funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) following allegations from Israel regarding the involvement of 12 UNRWA employees in a Hamas-led terrorist attack on October 7. This move marks the first action against UNRWA under President Biden’s term, succeeding the renewal of U.S. aid which had previously been stopped during the era of the Trump administration.

Allegations Against UNRWA

Israeli officials have cited intelligence reports that allegedly provide evidence of UNRWA staff participation in the attack, including the misuse of agency vehicles and facilities. In a swift response to these accusations, UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, terminated the contracts of the staff members in question and initiated an internal investigation.

The UN and U.S. Reactions

In addition to UNRWA's internal actions, the United Nations has announced an 'urgent and comprehensive independent review' of the agency. Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, confirmed this review. U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has been in communication with Guterres, underscoring the necessity for a prompt and thorough investigation into the allegations.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant lauded the U.S. decision, emphasizing the importance of holding UNRWA accountable for the allegations. The implications of this pause in funding are far-reaching, affecting the operational capacity of UNRWA and its ability to provide aid and services to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and other regions.