U.S. Supreme Court Asked to Intervene in Michigan Redistricting Process

The U.S. Supreme Court has been approached to intervene in the redrawing of seven state House of Representatives districts. These districts, encompassing areas such as Grosse Pointe, St. Clair Shores suburbs, parts of Downriver Detroit, and regions within Oakland and Macomb counties, are being redrawn in response to a court ruling that deemed them unconstitutional. The redistricting process is being handled by the Michigan Independent Citizen Redistricting Commission (MICRC), which is working against a court-imposed deadline of February 2.

Advertisment

Challenges of the Redistricting Process

The redistricting process has not been without its challenges. The MICRC is facing skepticism and questions about its ability to handle the task. The potential impact on the balance of power, the upcoming presidential primary, and the Democratic majority in the House is also a cause for concern. Adding to the complexity of the situation are ongoing legal battles over the state's handling of COVID-19 business closures and the possible loss of a congressional seat due to population trends.

Concerns Over Voter Confusion and Election Administration

Michigan's Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the state to hold its House elections in 2024 using the current district maps. This plea comes in the aftermath of a federal court ruling that found 13 state legislative districts in violation of the Voting Rights Act for diluting the representation of Black voters in Detroit. The court has appointed two outside experts to draw an alternate map and review the maps for legality. Benson has expressed concern about the uncertainty and potential for error in implementing new plans for the August primary election, as well as the tight timelines for finalizing new maps and updating the qualified voter file.