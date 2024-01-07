en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections

Humanitarian Aid Hindered in Gaza

The entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is being slowed by rigorous Israeli inspections, according to U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley. Following a visit to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, they reported hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies being delayed, sometimes for weeks. A warehouse at Rafah is brimming with goods rejected by Israeli inspectors, including medical kits and water testing equipment.

U.S. Urges Increase in Aid Delivery

The U.S. has been imploring Israel to permit more essential goods into Gaza, especially after a U.N. Security Council resolution demanded an immediate surge in aid deliveries. Despite Israel initiating a second entry point at its Kerem Shalom crossing, the flow of aid remains significantly below pre-war daily levels and insufficient for Gaza’s needs.

(Read Also: Hezbollah’s Retaliation: A Calculated Strike Against Israel’s Air Surveillance Capabilities)

Impact of Military Operation on Gaza

Since the commencement of Israel’s military operation three months ago, intended to dismantle Hamas following an October 7 attack, Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have experienced a substantial humanitarian impact. A majority are dependent on aid for survival, with widespread hunger, displacement, and overwhelmed medical facilities being the stark realities.

(Read Also: Hamas’ Military Wing Bolsters Ranks Amid Regional Tensions)

Call for Efficient Aid Process

Senators Van Hollen and Merkley emphasized the necessity for a more efficient aid process and are contemplating recommendations for modifications. Israel maintains that the rigorous inspections are essential to prevent military-use items from reaching Hamas, even though this has led to the rejection of many items deemed non-threatening by the senators. They witnessed a warehouse full of rejected items and noted that even trucks carrying pre-approved goods are occasionally turned away after inspection.

Read More

0
Human Rights International Relations Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
27 mins ago
Actor Manjot Turns Real-Life Hero, Rescues Suicidal Girl, Honored by Sikh Community
Known for his role in ‘Animal’, actor Manjot turned real-life hero in a harrowing incident that nearly ended in tragedy. In a courageous act that has since gained him recognition and honor, Manjot saved an 18-year-old girl from the precipice of suicide. The incident, which occurred in 2019 during Manjot’s B.Tech days at Sharda University
Actor Manjot Turns Real-Life Hero, Rescues Suicidal Girl, Honored by Sikh Community
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
2 hours ago
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
Unyielding Spirit: Singapore Technician's Fight Against Acute Liver Failure
3 hours ago
Unyielding Spirit: Singapore Technician's Fight Against Acute Liver Failure
DLSA Secretary Inspects Prisons, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Legal Rights of Inmates
28 mins ago
DLSA Secretary Inspects Prisons, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Legal Rights of Inmates
Nashville Community Grapples with Gaza Conflict: Youth Group Steps Up
32 mins ago
Nashville Community Grapples with Gaza Conflict: Youth Group Steps Up
Wayuu Community's Struggle: Facing the Worst Drought and Its Aftermath
2 hours ago
Wayuu Community's Struggle: Facing the Worst Drought and Its Aftermath
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
3 mins
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
4 mins
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
4 mins
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
Santa Clara Triumphs Over Pepperdine in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Santa Clara Triumphs Over Pepperdine in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
8 mins
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
8 mins
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app