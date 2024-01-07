U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections

Humanitarian Aid Hindered in Gaza

The entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is being slowed by rigorous Israeli inspections, according to U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley. Following a visit to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, they reported hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies being delayed, sometimes for weeks. A warehouse at Rafah is brimming with goods rejected by Israeli inspectors, including medical kits and water testing equipment.

U.S. Urges Increase in Aid Delivery

The U.S. has been imploring Israel to permit more essential goods into Gaza, especially after a U.N. Security Council resolution demanded an immediate surge in aid deliveries. Despite Israel initiating a second entry point at its Kerem Shalom crossing, the flow of aid remains significantly below pre-war daily levels and insufficient for Gaza’s needs.

Impact of Military Operation on Gaza

Since the commencement of Israel’s military operation three months ago, intended to dismantle Hamas following an October 7 attack, Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have experienced a substantial humanitarian impact. A majority are dependent on aid for survival, with widespread hunger, displacement, and overwhelmed medical facilities being the stark realities.

Call for Efficient Aid Process

Senators Van Hollen and Merkley emphasized the necessity for a more efficient aid process and are contemplating recommendations for modifications. Israel maintains that the rigorous inspections are essential to prevent military-use items from reaching Hamas, even though this has led to the rejection of many items deemed non-threatening by the senators. They witnessed a warehouse full of rejected items and noted that even trucks carrying pre-approved goods are occasionally turned away after inspection.

