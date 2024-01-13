en English
Panama

U.S. Senators Question Panama’s Role in Iran’s Oil Sanction Evasion

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Democratic senators in the United States have voiced their apprehensions about the Panama Maritime Authority’s (AMP) management of vessels ferrying Iranian oil. This oil is subject to U.S. sanctions, imposed due to Iran’s endorsement of terrorism and its rampant human rights abuses. In a letter to AMP dated January 11, the senators pointed out that nearly half of a ‘ghost fleet’ designed to sidestep these sanctions flies the Panamanian flag.

Iran’s Oil Exports Amid U.S. Sanctions

The oil exports of Iran, which contribute to about a quarter of its income, have been the primary target of the U.S. sanctions, especially in 2018 and 2019. The goal of these sanctions is to constrict Iran’s fiscal resources. However, Iran has managed to uphold its oil revenue through several tactics. These include transferring oil at sea, disabling GPS tracking on ships, repainting vessels, switching registry flags, and inaccurately labeling the type of fuel being transported.

Panama’s Role in the Scheme

Panama, possessing the globe’s largest ship registry and drawing significant revenue from flagging services, has been implicated in this scheme. The letter from U.S. senators underscores the connection between Iran’s oil sales and its funding for human rights violations, backing for terrorist organizations, and nuclear proliferation.

Preventing Evasion of Sanctions

The senators have urged the AMP to exercise due diligence when flagging ships, in order to stymie attempts to evade sanctions against not only Iranian oil but potentially Russian oil as well. The latter could play a part in fueling ongoing conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

