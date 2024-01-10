U.S. Senate Considers Fast-Track Work Permits for Asylum Seekers

As the migrant crisis intensifies, U.S. Senate negotiators are deliberating on potential immigration policy changes. The focus is on the possibility of fast-tracking work permit processing for migrants who are granted asylum. This change, proposed against the backdrop of a growing migrant crisis affecting cities nationwide, is aimed at easing local budgetary pressures by enabling migrants to join the workforce sooner.

Addressing the Strain on Cities

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) suggested the idea last November, emphasizing the need to tackle the problem of cities receiving a large influx of asylum seekers. Currently, these individuals are unable to work due to legal constraints. Migrants must wait 150 days after applying for asylum before they can apply for a work permit. This is followed by an additional wait of at least 30 days for permit approval, a process that often extends much longer.

Scope of the Proposed Policy

The proposed policy change would not impact the hundreds of thousands of migrants already awaiting asylum decisions in the U.S. Instead, it would apply only to new cases, with the stipulation of raising the standards for asylum seekers. The specifics of the deal are still under negotiation and the White House has yet to comment. However, the inclusion of work permits in the talks suggests a potential progress.

Potential Reception and Concerns

There's a lingering concern about how this policy will be received among the broader Republican caucus. Fears exist that House Republicans may reject the deal. The negotiations also involve discussions on the administration's parole authority and the inclusion of border security metrics. With talks still ongoing, the outcome remains uncertain.