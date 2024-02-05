U.S. Secretary of State's Residence Becomes Ground Zero for Protests Against Israel Support

Since January 26, activists have been stationed outside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s home in McLean, Virginia. They are the face of a swelling wave of protest against the Biden administration's support for Israel amidst an ongoing campaign viewed as genocidal against Palestinians. The protestors, led by Hazami Barmada, employ daily direct actions, live-stream confrontations, and challenge officials with chants and slogans.

Over 100 Actions to Raise Awareness

These activists have staged more than 100 actions, including die-ins and interruptions of political speeches, to stimulate awareness and exert pressure on the U.S. government to adjust its stance on the conflict. They have adopted tactics reminiscent of those utilized during the Vietnam War protests, aiming to have more impact than traditional protest marches. In one notable action, Barmada organized an event where they interrupted President Joe Biden's campaign speech multiple times to refocus attention on Gaza and reproductive health issues.

A Larger Movement

The protests are part of a broader movement that involves other groups like Palestine Action US, which also conducts direct actions against companies supporting the Israeli military. On February 1, the Palestinian Youth Movement blocked major road intersections in D.C. to disrupt government workers, leading to the arrest of 24 protesters, with 11 facing charges.

Aiming to Force Change

The movement's objective is to compel the U.S. to cease its complicity in the conflict, highlighting the chasm between official support for the war and public opinion favoring a ceasefire. The daily protests outside the official residence of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with widespread actions of die-ins and political speech interruptions, represent an intensified approach to activism against U.S. support for Israel.