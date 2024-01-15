U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Tenure: A Critique

As the dust settles on Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections, an air of tension lingers between Taiwan and China. Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, has been at the forefront of these developments, extending his congratulations to the victor, Lai Ching-te, and making clear America’s stance on Taiwan’s democratic progress.

Blinken’s Tenure: A Critical Lens

However, an examination of Blinken’s tenure as Secretary of State invites comparisons to past figures in international diplomacy and politics, notably former British Prime Minister Clement Attlee and the polarizing American statesman, Henry Kissinger. This comparison, however, is not in Blinken’s favor.

Foreign Policy Failures

In the arena of foreign policy, Blinken’s performance has been marked by a series of failures. These include an escalating threat from China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and unsuccessful dealings with Iran, culminating in a failed nuclear agreement and the controversial removal of Rob Malley from his post amidst allegations of misconduct.

Controversies and Failures

Controversy has also followed the State Department’s handling of Malley’s departure, with accusations of dishonesty being leveled at Blinken’s administration. Blinken’s management of U.S. relations with Israel has also drawn criticism, particularly his response to the conflict in Gaza and perceived pressure on Israel to make concessions undermining its security.

Blinken’s Moral Preaching and Its Effects

While Blinken’s moral preaching on issues like Palestinian civilian welfare has drawn attention, it’s argued that these demands have weakened Israel’s position in the war. Furthermore, the Israeli leadership’s weak resistance to these pressures has been noted.

Recalling Kissinger’s Diplomacy

In conclusion, it’s hard not to recall the diplomacy of Henry Kissinger while considering Blinken’s tenure. Despite the controversy surrounding his tactics during the Yom Kippur War, Kissinger’s achievements in diplomacy stand as a stark contrast to Blinken’s record.