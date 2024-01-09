en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale Announces Intent to Impeach Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

In a significant political development, U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale, a Republican from Montana, has declared his intention to file articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Rosendale’s call for impeachment is centered on allegations of dereliction of duty, which, he claims, have compromised the security of the United States and undermined the effectiveness of its armed forces.

Accusations Against Austin

Rosendale has pinpointed a series of actions by Austin that he believes warrant impeachment. He has vehemently criticized the Secretary’s role in the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that it was mishandled and resulted in unnecessary chaos. Rosendale has also taken issue with Austin’s implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military personnel, suggesting it was a misuse of power.

Furthermore, the congressman has voiced concern over what he perceives as a decline in military readiness and morale under Austin’s leadership. He alleges that Austin’s actions and decisions have put American citizens in danger, thereby compromising national security.

Political Implications

Rosendale’s move to instigate impeachment proceedings against Austin reflects a broader dissatisfaction among certain Republicans with the current administration’s defense and military policies. However, the impeachment process is a complex one. The filing of impeachment articles is only the first step, and the potential for a Senate trial hinges on substantial support, including from some Democrats, given the current makeup of Congress.

Austin’s Position

Despite the mounting pressure, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remains steadfast in his position. Amidst calls for his resignation, Biden administration officials have reiterated their support for him. The situation sets a challenging precedent as Austin is the third official from the Biden administration to face a threat of impeachment.

As the political landscape remains uncertain, the nation watches on, with the implications of this move by Rosendale yet to unfold.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
32 seconds ago
40-Year Sentence for Kindi Jalloh in Brutal Murder of Douglas Elgert
On January 8th, 2024, a sentence was passed in the Grand Forks County Courthouse that resonated with a profound sense of justice and loss. Kindi Jalloh, a resident of Grand Forks, was condemned to 40 years behind bars for the brutal murder of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert. The verdict was a painful but necessary chapter in
40-Year Sentence for Kindi Jalloh in Brutal Murder of Douglas Elgert
Decades-Old Child Murder Case Nears Verdict as Defense and Prosecution Rest
9 mins ago
Decades-Old Child Murder Case Nears Verdict as Defense and Prosecution Rest
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
10 mins ago
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
4 mins ago
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
5 mins ago
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
7 mins ago
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
19 seconds
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot
37 seconds
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson: Determined to Secure Starting Spot
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
2 mins
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
2 mins
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
2 mins
Ironwood's Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
3 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
4 mins
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
4 mins
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
4 mins
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
22 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app