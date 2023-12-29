U.S. Representative Intensifies Demands for Release of American Detainee Paul Whelan in Russia

Marking the somber milestone of five years since American citizen Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia on disputed espionage accusations, U.S. Representative Haley Stevens has amplified her calls for his release. A former resident of Stevens’s Michigan district, Whelan’s arrest in 2018 and subsequent conviction in 2020 led to a 16-year prison sentence. Despite fervent assertions of his innocence from both Whelan himself and the U.S. government, attempts at securing his freedom have hit a standstill.

Unjust Detention and the Call for Release

Stevens took to social media to underscore the unjust nature of Whelan’s prolonged detention. Labeling it the result of a “false arrest and a sham trial,” she implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to release him. This public appeal is a part of the ongoing pushback against Whelan’s controversial arrest and his subsequent labeling as a political prisoner by the U.S. government.

Stalled Prisoner Exchange Efforts

Efforts to negotiate a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia have yet to bear fruit. Whelan has voiced his fear of being left behind in Russia, especially as current efforts shift towards the release of another detained American, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Past prisoner exchanges have seen the successful return of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former marine Trevor Reed. However, a recent proposal by the U.S. for the release of Whelan and Gershkovich was turned down by Moscow.

Commitment to Secure Return

Despite these challenges, the State Department maintains its commitment to secure the return of Whelan and Gershkovich. As negotiations continue, the focus remains on dispelling the “false narratives created by Russia” and ensuring the safe return of these American citizens.

