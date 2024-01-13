en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

U.S. Raises Concerns over China’s Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
U.S. Raises Concerns over China’s Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting

On January 12, 2024, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met with the International Liaison Department Minister of the Chinese Communist Party, Liu Jianchao, in Washington. In a meeting imbued with geopolitical significance, the U.S. voiced concerns regarding China’s human rights abuses, and the pressing need to resolve cases involving American citizens wrongfully detained or subjected to exit bans in China.

Addressing a Spectrum of Global Concerns

The discussion between Blinken and Liu wasn’t confined to bilateral issues. It extended to include a range of international matters such as maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. The conversation also delved into North Korea’s position, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly in relation to the war in Gaza and the impact of U.S. and UK strikes in Yemen.

Shadow of Taiwan’s Election

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan – a significant event seen as a potential factor in efforts to stabilize U.S.-China relations. The U.S., despite not officially recognizing Taiwan’s government, has been consistent in providing arms, drawing a stark contrast to its formal relations with Beijing. The tension surrounding these elections have been heightened by accusations from Taiwan’s government of Chinese interference.

U.S.-China Interactions: A Week of Diplomacy

The week leading up to the meeting witnessed a series of U.S.-China interactions, including meetings and calls between various officials. These interactions underscore the ongoing communication between the two nations, even as they navigate through a labyrinth of complex issues and differing perspectives. As the world watches, these discussions may be a critical step towards managing differences and fostering dialogue in an effort to build a more stable global landscape.

0
China Conflict & Defence Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 min ago
Coal Mine Accident in China: 10 Dead, Six Missing
A tragic incident unfolded in Pingdingshan, Henan Province, Central China, where a coal mine accident claimed the lives of 10 individuals and left six others unaccounted for. The accident took place on a Friday, in the Pingdingshan Tian’an Coal Mining with 425 workers present underground at the time of the mishap. Rescue Operations Underway As
Coal Mine Accident in China: 10 Dead, Six Missing
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
25 mins ago
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
37 mins ago
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
Giant Horsehead Fiddle Echoes Mongolian Heritage in Inner Mongolia
11 mins ago
Giant Horsehead Fiddle Echoes Mongolian Heritage in Inner Mongolia
Successful Rehabilitation and Release of Raptors: A Win for Wildlife Conservation
12 mins ago
Successful Rehabilitation and Release of Raptors: A Win for Wildlife Conservation
Taiwan's Election and the $10 Trillion Risk to the Global Economy
20 mins ago
Taiwan's Election and the $10 Trillion Risk to the Global Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
The Tigers vs Phoenix Heat: A Clash of Titans in Bermuda Netball Association Senior League
26 seconds
The Tigers vs Phoenix Heat: A Clash of Titans in Bermuda Netball Association Senior League
War Room Tavern: Albany's New Hub for Political Nightlife
2 mins
War Room Tavern: Albany's New Hub for Political Nightlife
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
2 mins
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's Town Hall Disrupted by Climate Protesters
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
3 mins
Elvis Merzlikins Discusses Future with Blue Jackets Amid Trade Speculations
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
3 mins
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
4 mins
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
4 mins
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
4 mins
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
5 mins
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
38 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
46 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app