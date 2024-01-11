U.S. Plans ‘Unofficial Delegation’ to Taiwan Post-Elections, Heightening Tensions

As the dust settles on Taiwan’s recent elections, the United States prepares to dispatch an ‘unofficial delegation’ to the self-governed island, as confirmed by a senior official within the Biden administration.

This move, significant in the delicate dance of international diplomacy, is seen as a continuation of U.S. support for Taiwan, a decision that could potentially ripple through U.S.-China relations.

The delegation’s unofficial status stems from the U.S.’s adherence to the ‘One China Policy,’ which recognizes the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal government of China.

Despite this, the U.S. maintains an informal yet robust relationship with Taiwan, marked by arms sales and supportive political measures.

The composition of this delegation and their specific agenda remain undisclosed, intensifying the intrigue surrounding this development.