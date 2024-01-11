en English
Politics

U.S. Plans ‘Unofficial Delegation’ to Taiwan Post-Elections, Heightening Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
U.S. Plans ‘Unofficial Delegation’ to Taiwan Post-Elections, Heightening Tensions

As the dust settles on Taiwan’s recent elections, the United States prepares to dispatch an ‘unofficial delegation’ to the self-governed island, as confirmed by a senior official within the Biden administration.

This move, significant in the delicate dance of international diplomacy, is seen as a continuation of U.S. support for Taiwan, a decision that could potentially ripple through U.S.-China relations.

The delegation’s unofficial status stems from the U.S.’s adherence to the ‘One China Policy,’ which recognizes the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal government of China.

Despite this, the U.S. maintains an informal yet robust relationship with Taiwan, marked by arms sales and supportive political measures.

The composition of this delegation and their specific agenda remain undisclosed, intensifying the intrigue surrounding this development.

Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

