en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows

As the first light of Sunday dawned across America, high-profile political figures from the nation’s capital to its farthest corners prepared to take their seats on the week’s most-watched political talk shows. Facilitating discussions that shape America’s future, these shows offer an unfiltered platform for the country’s top political talents. This Sunday was no exception, featuring a dynamic roster of America’s influential politicians on major networks.

The Political Spectrum on Display

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, made a striking appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week.’ Joining him was Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, a Democrat, emphasizing the show’s commitment to presenting diverse perspectives.

NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ showcased a similar bipartisan spirit, inviting Republican Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa and Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota to discuss America’s pressing issues.

Political Titans on the Screen

Over on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation,’ viewers were treated to a political heavyweight clash between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Republican Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. Both leaders have made waves in their respective parties and brought their A-game to the discussion table.

CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ offered a stellar lineup that included Governor DeSantis, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican.

Crossing Networks

Notably, ‘Fox News Sunday’ saw appearances by Governor DeSantis and Senator Manchin, both of whom had already been featured on other networks earlier in the day. In a rare sighting, Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., also joined the show, marking her return to the political limelight.

Information regarding these appearances comes from The Associated Press, a reliable source for real-time, objective news. However, it is important to note that the material provided is not allowed to be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

0
Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has kick-started a politically charged campaign against the Conservative Party, aiming for a decisive victory in the forthcoming general election. This strategic move comes at a time when a new poll from Redfield and Wilton Strategies has indicated a potential significant drop in support for the Scottish National Party (SNP).
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
8 mins ago
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
Manchester Standoff Ends in Tragedy: Jake Chiaradonna Shot Dead by Police
9 mins ago
Manchester Standoff Ends in Tragedy: Jake Chiaradonna Shot Dead by Police
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
2 mins ago
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
2 mins ago
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
3 mins ago
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
Latest Headlines
World News
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
48 seconds
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
51 seconds
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
1 min
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
2 mins
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
Indiana Hoosiers Lead Minnesota Golden Gophers at Halftime in NCAA Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Indiana Hoosiers Lead Minnesota Golden Gophers at Halftime in NCAA Basketball Showdown
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
3 mins
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
3 mins
Underdog Congressman Jorge Álvarez Mártinez Joins Mexico's Presidential Race
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
8 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Addresses Progress and Challenges in Restructuring Zimbabwe Football
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
8 mins
Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
33 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app