U.S. Plans Further Strikes Against Iran-Backed Groups Amid Rising Tensions

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed that the United States is planning additional strikes against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East. This comes in the wake of recent U.S. and British operations against 36 Houthi targets in Yemen, a retaliatory measure against an attack on U.S. troops situated in Jordan.

Increasing Tensions in the Middle East

Since October 7, the Middle East has been a hotbed of escalating tensions, with several organizations aligned with Tehran showing increased involvement. These strikes are part of a larger response to the aggression exhibited by Tehran-supported groups in Iraq and Syria. Despite the constant attacks targeting varied interests, Iran itself has abstained from direct military engagement in the ongoing conflict.

Efforts to Avoid War with Iran

The U.S. has signaled its intention to avoid a full-scale war with Iran, handling discussions surrounding potential strikes within the country with extreme caution. Simultaneously, in an attempt to diplomatically reduce the war's impact, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a trip to the Middle East to engage with regional partners.

Targeting Houthi Weapon Storage and Missile Systems

The Pentagon has revealed that the recent operations in Yemen were aimed at Houthi weapon storage facilities and missile systems. This has elicited threats of retaliation from Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea. Tehran-aligned groups like Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and the Houthis have openly supported the Palestinians, increasing their involvement across the region.