U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions

Amid escalating tensions with China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, held a telephonic conversation exploring avenues to fortify their nations’ robust alliance. The discussion, announced by the Southeast Asian nation’s Department of Foreign Affairs, took place on Thursday, Manila time. While exact details remain confidential, the interaction reflects a collective interest in bolstering ties amid growing regional security concerns triggered by China’s assertive stance in the South China Sea territorial disputes.

Reaffirming Sovereignty and Peace

During the conversation, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo reasserted the Philippines’ commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and maintaining peace and security in the West Philippine Sea. Both sides delved into possibilities to intensify cooperation, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and open communication channels. Recognizing the robust and longstanding alliance between the Philippines and the United States, they discussed potential opportunities for enhancing cooperation in 2024.

Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea

Blinken addressed the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, underscoring the United States’ steadfast commitments to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty. The United States reaffirmed its obligations to the Philippines in light of increasing tensions in the South China Sea, where China has accused the Philippines of provocation and harassment. The Philippines, on the other hand, has lodged diplomatic protests over the use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers by the Chinese coast guard, maintaining that it is not inciting conflict but merely implementing domestic law per the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that upheld its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

Strengthening the Longstanding Alliance

The top diplomats from the United States and the Philippines discussed ‘important opportunities’ to further strengthen their longstanding alliance in the coming year, according to the Southeast Asian nation’s Department of Foreign Affairs. Manalo reasserted the Philippines’ stance on asserting its territorial sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea and reiterated the country’s commitment to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and uphold the rules-based international order.

