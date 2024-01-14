U.S. Navy SEALs Go Missing Off the Coast of Somalia

Two U.S. Navy SEALs have gone missing off the coast of Somalia during a nighttime boarding mission. The tragic event unfolded when one of the SEALs was dislodged by high waves while climbing onto a suspect vessel.

Another SEAL, adhering to their established protocol, jumped into the rough seas to rescue their partner, resulting in both of them being lost in the swells.

The incident has triggered a search and rescue operation, the details of which are not yet fully disclosed.

The SEALs were part of an interdiction operation, a tactical engagement often deployed to intercept illegal activities at sea.

During this mission, one of the commandos, while attempting to climb onto a vessel, was knocked off by high waves. Responding as per their training and protocol, another SEAL jumped into the turbulent waters to rescue their teammate.