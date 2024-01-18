Baker Institute: U.S.-Mexico Border Tensions Expected to Escalate in 2024

An outlook report from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy unveils a challenging landscape for Mexico in 2024. The U.S.-Mexico border is predicted to be a hotspot of tension, intensified by election years in both nations. The report outlines political, legislative, social, economic, public safety, and security issues, including a strained relationship with the U.S.

Key Areas of Contention

Mexico is expected to continue its denial of responsibility for two main issues: migration and fentanyl trafficking. The nation is also expected to avoid confronting organized crime, especially with upcoming elections. The report suggests a potential rise in violence due to disruptions within major cartels, such as the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation (JNG). Fentanyl seizures at the border are also anticipated to increase.

Migration through Mexico is predicted to continue without adequate protection for migrants. The report warns of a potential continuation of democratic backsliding in Mexico.

Economic Strength Amid Challenges

Despite these challenges, the Mexican economy shows resilience. It is projected to grow by 1.8-2.5% in 2024, bolstered by strong consumption, remittances, and a favorable investment environment. Nearshoring investment incentives are being planned to support economic growth. However, Mexico still faces significant hurdles, such as high violence levels, weak infrastructure, and an uncertain regulatory and political environment.

Violence and Migration

Violence is a persistent issue in Mexico, with more than 70 active armed groups competing for control over lucrative illegal economies, including drug and human smuggling. As a result, Mexico ranks among the world's most extreme conflicts in the ACLED Conflict Index.

The Latin American country's situation has directly influenced migration patterns. Organized crime violence has contributed to the rise in Mexicans migrating towards the U.S., accounting for a fifth of migrants traveling in family groups encountered by U.S. border authorities in the 2023 fiscal year. At the same time, Mexico has become a destination for around 130,000 annual asylum requests over the past few years.

The Baker Institute's report provides a comprehensive view of the forthcoming opportunities and challenges in Mexico's various sectors, invaluable for policymakers, industry leaders, and the public.