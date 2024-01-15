en English
Politics

U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure Amid Shutdown Threat

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure Amid Shutdown Threat

As the clock ticks toward a possible government shutdown, United States lawmakers are preparing to vote on a crucial stopgap funding measure. This temporary resolution, a common practice in U.S. politics, aims to keep the government operational until March, buying time for a comprehensive budget plan to be developed.

A Race Against Time

The current stopgap bill is the third since the fiscal 2023 funding expired, reflecting the ongoing challenges of achieving bipartisan agreement on fiscal matters. The House and Senate must pass this deal by midnight Friday to avoid a shutdown that would significantly impact both federal employees and the American public at large. The bill extends funding until March 1 for some agencies, while others are given an extension until March 8.

Political Tensions Flare

House Speaker Mike Johnson has faced opposition from the House Freedom Caucus and conservative Republicans within his own party. They’ve criticized the funding deal as a ‘surrender’ to the left and have called on Johnson to abandon the deal. Despite these pressures, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated he will send the funding bill to the Senate floor.

Implications of the Stopgap Measure

The stopgap measure is not merely a financial transaction. It’s a reflection of the political landscape, with lawmakers having to weigh concerns about ‘poison pill’ riders targeting diversity initiatives and abortion access against calls for reduced spending. It is also a testament to the struggle of aligning the interests of both sides of the aisle in the U.S. Congress, a challenge that is likely to persist even beyond the vote on this funding measure.

Politics United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

