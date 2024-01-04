en English
Politics

U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 4, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law

In a bid to challenge the newly enacted immigration law, Senate Bill 4 (SB4), the U.S. Justice Department has initiated a lawsuit against Texas. The legislation, passed by Texas under Republican leadership in November and later signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in December, authorizes state officials to arrest, prosecute, and deport individuals who illegally enter or re-enter Texas from abroad.

Unfolding Legal Tensions

The Justice Department argues that SB4 is preempted by federal law and violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit seeks to declare the law invalid and block Texas from enforcing it, marking the latest conflict between the Biden administration and Governor Abbott over immigration policies. The Texas law is seen as one of the most far-reaching attempts by a state to police immigration since a 2010 Arizona law, which was partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Critical Reactions and Responses

SB4 has been met with strong opposition and criticism both domestically and internationally. Civil rights groups have launched a separate lawsuit, viewing the law as a potential incitement for hate crimes against migrant communities. The Mexican government has also voiced its concern, interpreting the legislation as an anti-immigrant policy. Despite this backlash, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stands by the law, stating that it was created to address the incessant flow of illegal immigration enabled by the Biden administration.

Implications for Border Control

The new law poses a significant challenge to the U.S. government’s authority over immigration. It allows state and local law enforcement to implement arrest, jail, and prosecution measures against migrants suspected of illegal entry. Moreover, Texas judges now hold the power to issue de facto deportation orders, with noncompliance potentially leading to prison sentences of up to 20 years. This legal development surfaces amid a surge in migrant crossings since President Biden took office, a situation that Republicans attribute to his administration’s policies.

The lawsuit against Texas forms part of a broader clash over immigration policy between the Biden administration and the Republican-led state, a conflict that continues to shape the narrative on border control and immigration in the United States.

0
Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

