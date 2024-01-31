U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson Calls for Stronger Action Against Chinese Communist Party Over Religious Freedom Violations

In a resounding address at the International Religious Freedom Summit, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson upped the ante against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for its stark violations of religious freedom. An experienced advocate for religious freedom litigation, Johnson's discourse primarily focused on the persecution of Uyghur Muslims and other religious minorities in China, while also spotlighting similar atrocities in countries such as North Korea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Spotlight on China's Religious Oppression

Johnson put forth a damning indictment of the CCP, accusing it of imposing forced labor on Tibetan Buddhists, Falun Gong practitioners, and Uyghurs. The Uyghurs, he said, have been subjected to more than just forced labor: they undergo forced sterilization and are sent to re-education camps in what can only be termed a genocidal campaign. The House Speaker also shed light on the horrific practice of forced organ harvesting in China.

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act: A Call for Rigorous Enforcement

In his speech, Johnson urged the Biden administration to enforce the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act with utmost rigor. The act, signed into law by President Biden in December 2021, seeks to prohibit imports produced through forced labor from China, especially from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Religious Freedom: Gateway to Economic Prosperity and Social Mobility

Further, Johnson made a compelling argument linking the repression of religious minorities to limited economic prosperity and social mobility. He asserted that societies flourish economically and socially when religious beliefs are accorded respect and freedom.