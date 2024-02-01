U.S. House Expands Child Tax Credit to Tackle Child Poverty

In a significant step towards addressing child poverty and offering increased financial support to lower-income families, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to expand the child tax credit. If enacted, this legislative change would alter the existing child tax credit framework, providing a more substantial benefit to households with several dependents.

A Bipartisan Tax Package

The House-approved tax package, which enjoys bipartisan support, includes a temporary expansion of the child tax credit for three years. It also proposes to restore several business tax credits. The bill seeks to allocate $33 billion to expand the child tax credit, enabling more low-income families to access the credit and receive a larger amount.

Impact on Low-Income Families

It is anticipated that this legislation could benefit approximately 16 million children in low-income families in the first year itself. Potentially, it can lift half a million children out of poverty. The households benefiting from the changes are likely to see an average tax cut of $680 in the first year alone.

What the Bill Proposes

The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, as the bill is known, aims to increase the refundable child tax credit from $1,600 to $1,800 in 2023 and to $2,000 by 2025. It also includes provisions to extend the statute of limitations on Employee Retention Credit (ERC) assessment. This move is expected to lift up to 400,000 kids out of poverty in the first year and half a million children when fully in effect.

The bill also proposes enhancements to a tax credit for the construction or rehabilitation of rental housing targeted at lower income households. This could result in an estimated additional 200,000 housing units across the country.

However, the bill's passage in the House is just the initial step. For it to become law, it still needs to pass through the Senate and receive the President's signature.

This proposed expansion aims not only to alleviate the financial burden on families but also forms part of broader discussions and efforts to reform the tax system. The goal is to provide more support to those in need and address child poverty effectively.