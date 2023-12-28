U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea

On a recent Tuesday, U.S. forces based in the Middle East successfully warded off a coordinated assault by the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran. Over the course of an intensive ten-hour operation, the American forces intercepted and eliminated a dozen suicide drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles using fighter jets and a warship.

Rising Tensions in the Red Sea

The Houthi attacks have recently escalated, causing disruptions in international shipping and prompting the United States to reinforce its military presence in the strategically significant region. This rise in assaults by Iran-aligned factions throughout the Middle East, including on Israel and U.S. forces, takes place amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

In response to the increased Houthi attacks, the U.S. is preparing to launch Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). This operation aims to secure safe passage for commercial ships navigating through the Red Sea, a route that has been frequently targeted by Houthi drone attacks. The multinational operation includes allies from Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and Australia, but has been snubbed by three crucial NATO countries.

Impact on Maritime Activities

The persistent attacks by the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have targeted merchant ships using antiship missiles and drones, fired from Yemen. The missiles have been successfully neutralized by U.S. and French warships using advanced shipborne surface-to-air missiles. However, the U.S. Navy remains concerned about the elevated Houthi missile threat and is considering a proactive response to eliminate Houthi missile infrastructure in Yemen.

A Broader Pattern

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Houthi attacks in the vicinity of the Red Sea. These attacks have been mapped to illustrate their impact on maritime activities. The U.S. strikes were executed with the dual objectives of halting the ongoing assaults and deterring Iran and its allied militia groups from initiating or supporting further strikes against U.S. personnel and facilities.

