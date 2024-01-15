U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities

The U.S. federal deficit has catapulted past the $33 trillion mark, alarmingly pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio over 120%. Looming large, the annual interest payments on this debt have shot up to a staggering $695 billion. The phenomenal growth of the national debt, excluding the obligations of Social Security and Medicare, is akin to a family bringing home an annual income of $75,000 but saddled with a debt of $93,000, its burden increasing with each passing year instead of shrinking.

The Ballooning Debt-to-GDP Ratio: A Cause for Concern

According to Kimberly Amadeo’s report in The Balance, the debt-to-GDP ratio has ballooned from 60% to a whopping 124% in just two decades. This trajectory raises eyebrows as economic growth tends to falter when the ratio surpasses the 70% threshold.

Unrestrained Federal Spending: A Thorn in the Flesh

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has been vocal about his concerns over unchecked federal spending. His publication, aptly titled “Federal Fumbles”, throws a spotlight on questionable federal expenditures. For instance, President Biden’s allocation of $36 billion to shore up the Central States pension fund, essentially translating to a hefty payout of approximately $102,000 per pensioner. His proposal for student loan debt relief, which potentially benefits those with advanced degrees and high-earning potential, also comes under scrutiny.

Inequity in Financial Relief Measures

Notably, the relief extended to small business owners and families grappling with medical debt is not nearly as generous. This stark contrast underscores the government’s skewed spending priorities. An apt example of such frivolous spending is the $25,000 splurged on a peculiar exhibit in Missouri titled “Yoko Ono: Mend Piece” where visitors are invited to repair broken crockery.

These instances provide a window into the troubling trends in federal spending priorities, raising serious questions about the implications for the nation’s fiscal health. As the national debt continues to mount, the urgent need for a more sustainable fiscal strategy cannot be overstressed.