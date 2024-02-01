U.S. Federal Debt Climbs to $34 Trillion: CPI-X Proposed as a Debt Solution

The United States, the world's largest economy, is grappling with a staggering $34 trillion federal debt, an alarming figure compounded by a $1.7 trillion deficit. The root cause of this burgeoning issue is the consistent hike in government spending, which, according to several critics, is unsustainable and cannot be mitigated merely by escalating taxes or balancing the budget.

A Radical Solution Emerges: CPI-X

In the face of this dire situation, a radical proposal to curb spending is making waves: CPI-X. An acronym for Consumer Price Index minus inefficiency factor (X), CPI-X is a technique that constrains government expenditure to rise only in sync with inflation, subtracting any identified inefficiencies within the system. The objective is to affect substantial spending cuts over a defined period, a move considered both politically and administratively practicable.

This method was initially adopted in the 1980s in the United Kingdom to regulate the spending of privatized government entities and has since been utilized to manage public utility rates in numerous countries.

Implications of Implementing CPI-X

If applied to the U.S. federal government, CPI-X could drastically reduce projected spending from $8.3 trillion in 2025 to a modest $3.7 trillion by 2038, a cut of 55%. This reduction in spending could pave the way for the total retirement of the national debt and provide considerable tax relief to U.S. taxpayers.

Bipartisan Problem, Bipartisan Solution

The bipartisan nature of the issue manifests in the spending records of recent presidents, with notable spending increases under both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The urgency to resolve the national debt crisis, thereby ensuring global security and a stable economy, necessitates bipartisan action, citizen education, engagement, and potentially, a constitutional amendment to enforce fiscal responsibility.