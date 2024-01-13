en English
Military

U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
The United States, a global military superpower, stands on the precipice of a potential decline, primarily driven by budget cuts and fiscal constraints, a concern that has raised alarms among defense and national security strategists. This concern focuses on the potential inability of the U.S. military to maintain its operational readiness, and by extension, its global status.

Impact of Budget Cuts

The budget-driven approach to national security, championed by the Clinton Administration and Congress, has been heavily critiqued. The approach, it is argued, prioritizes other fiscal agendas over an assessment of defense needs, thereby risking the execution of the national strategy and exposing America’s vital interests to potential threats. It is feared that the trajectory of this defense budget policy could lead to a collapse of the strategy itself.

A Look at the Past: The Bottom Up Review

In 1993, the Bottom Up Review (BUR) outlined recommended force structure levels, providing a blueprint for the U.S. military’s operational readiness. The report notes that neither the Clinton Administration nor Congress is providing sufficient funding to sustain these levels, projecting a 20% reduction in force structure and a 15% reduction in military personnel levels from those recommended by the BUR.

Effects on Global Military Operations

Moreover, the report suggests that such budget cuts could potentially limit the U.S. military’s capability to engage in a major regional conflict, like the Persian Gulf War, without compromising security commitments elsewhere. A possible solution, as proposed in the National Security Revitalization Act, is the establishment of a special commission to address the defense budget issue. However, the Senate’s version of the Defense Authorization Bill does not include such a provision.

Looking Forward: The Defense Industrial Base

As the U.S. grapples with these impending defense budget cuts, there are concerns about the decline of the U.S. defense industrial base over the past 30 years. The Biden administration has taken steps to modernize this defense industrial ecosystem and strengthen defense production and supply chains. The impact of major world crises on the defense industry underlines the need for resilience and vigor in the defense enterprise, a task that cannot be achieved without adequate funding.

Military Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

