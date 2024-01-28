U.S. Criticizes Venezuelan Court's Disqualification of Opposition Leader

The United States government has criticized a Venezuelan court's decision to disqualify opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from running for the presidency in the 2024 elections. The U.S. State Department highlighted the lack of due process in Machado's disqualification, noting she was not given a copy of the allegations nor an opportunity to respond.

Violation of the Barbados Agreement

The court's ruling on January 26th, which upheld a previous 2021 decision barring Machado from public office for 15 years, has been deemed as inconsistent with the commitments made by President Nicolas Maduro's representatives to conduct a competitive election. The opposition has condemned the ruling as a violation of the Barbados deal, an agreement aimed at ensuring free elections.

International Reaction

The international community, including former Presidents of Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico, has expressed support for Machado as the legitimate representative of the Venezuelan opposition and its presidential candidate. Nearly 30 conservative world leaders have also condemned the decision.

Impact on U.S. Sanctions Policy

This development has led the U.S. to review its sanctions policy on Venezuela. Previously, the U.S. had suspended sanctions on oil, gas, and gold exports to support free elections in the country. The Venezuelan government insists that the court's decision will stand and that all candidates complying with Venezuelan laws will be allowed to participate in the upcoming elections. The government maintains its commitment to holding elections with international observation this year.

Despite the political tensions, Venezuelan bond investors seem to retain hope that the sanctions will remain suspended, with government notes trading above the pre-Barbados agreement levels.