Politics

U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Deep-rooted in American society, the debate intensifies whether the U.S. Constitution is a catalyst for the nation’s current political crises. The critique led by Larry Schwartztol and Justin Florence in The Atlantic suggests that the Constitution’s structures, including the Electoral College and Senate seat allocation, potentially pave the way for authoritarian leaders such as Donald Trump to regain the presidency without majority support.

A Contrary Perspective

However, a contrasting viewpoint asserts that the Constitution, particularly the Tenth Amendment’s federalism principle and the U.S. political system’s unique nature, is not to blame. The real issues, according to this stance, lie in societal polarization and political parties’ failures.

The Trump Factor

Former President Trump’s actions and rhetoric, particularly his false claims about the rigged 2020 election, have deeply influenced the Republican Party. His affinity for autocrats and calls for the elimination of all rules, regulations, and certain Constitutional articles, have earned him labels such as morally bankrupt and a threat to democracy.

Upholding Democratic Principles

The article emphasizes upholding democratic principles, challenging falsehoods, and supporting candidates committed to the Constitution and free and fair elections. It underscores the importance of loyalty to the U.S. Constitution rather than individuals or political parties, especially in the U.S. Military Academy.

The Military and Politics

Concerns about the potential politicization of the military, particularly in light of Trump’s aggressive agenda and rhetoric, are also discussed. The impact of political divisions on military students, the need for more education about military members’ oaths, and efforts to integrate Constitutional principles into military training and ceremonies are highlighted.

Revisiting the Past to Understand the Present

The article also draws a parallel between the current political climate and the post-civil war era. Klansmen were prosecuted and Confederate traitors were ousted from office by the same laws that Trump is now accused of breaching. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on two cases linked to Trump’s alleged role in the January 6 insurrection, both inseparable in law and history and united by Congress’s Reconstruction era actions.

In conclusion, rather than altering the Constitution, the author suggests that efforts should be aimed at repairing societal divisions that have led to the current state of U.S. politics.

Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

