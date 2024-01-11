en English
China

U.S. Congress Probes G42 Ties to China, Considers Trade Restrictions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
U.S. Congress Probes G42 Ties to China, Considers Trade Restrictions

Amid escalating global tensions, a U.S. congressional committee has sparked an investigation into the ties between a large technology firm in the United Arab Emirates and China. The company at the heart of this inquiry, Group 42 Holdings (G42), is owned by the ruling family of the UAE and has reportedly established extensive relationships with Chinese military and intelligence services — a factor that has raised the eyebrows of U.S. lawmakers.

Group 42’s connections to entities like Huawei and Beijing Genomics Institute, both of which have been blacklisted by U.S. authorities, have intensified concerns about potential risks to U.S. national security and trade. In addition, there are worries that these links could contribute to human rights abuses and surveillance activities. Key U.S. tech companies, including Microsoft and Dell, also have partnerships with G42, prompting further anxieties about the potential diversion of export-controlled technology to China-based affiliates.

A Call for Trade Restrictions

The Republican chairman of the House Special Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Mike Gallagher, has issued a letter urging the Commerce Department to consider imposing trade restrictions on G42. Gallagher’s concerns revolve around G42’s business relationships with Chinese military contractors, state-owned companies, and intelligence agencies, as well as its associations with blacklisted companies. He has also advocated for the consideration of placing G42 and its subsidiaries on a trading blacklist, highlighting the risk of transferring U.S. hardware and software to G42’s PRC-based subsidiaries.

The outcome of the Commerce Department’s review could lead to G42 being placed on a trade blacklist, which would significantly restrict its access to American technology and markets. This could potentially affect its operations and international partnerships, shaking the foundations of the tech giant and casting long shadows over its future prospects. This move by the U.S. congressional committee signifies an intensified effort to scrutinize trade flows with China and crack down on companies with ties to Beijing, reflecting the deepening rift between the U.S. and China in the technological domain.

China Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

