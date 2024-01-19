U.S. Congress Passes Stopgap Bill to Avoid Partial Government Shutdown

In a move that has prevented a partial government shutdown, the U.S. Congress has passed a stopgap bill. The legislation ensures continued funding for vital programs across the nation, including New Jersey, thereby averting a crisis that would have impacted hundreds of thousands of vulnerable individuals. Without the bill, funding would have lapsed for several departments overseeing key services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC).

The stopgap bill has successfully thwarted the suspension of over 1,200 open investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board and the discontinuation of meal programs for schools and seniors. The Veterans Administration services and Agriculture Department loans, which were on the brink of cessation, are now secure as well.

Senate and House Approval

The Senate approved the bill with a 77-18 vote, and the House followed suit, passing it 314-108. The only representative from New Jersey who voted against the bill was Rep. Jeff Van Drew. The bill extends government funding until two deadlines in early March, allowing Congress sufficient time to negotiate a full $1.66 trillion budget for the next fiscal cycle.

The stopgap deal, reached by Speaker Mike Johnson with bipartisan support, used a legislative technique to expedite the vote by suspending standard chamber rules. Despite the narrow House majority, congressional Democrats have leveraged their position as a necessary alliance for passing legislation, emphasizing the need for Republicans to negotiate. However, opposition from ultra-conservative Republican members, like Bob Good, persisted despite the bill's passage.

While the stopgap bill has provided temporary relief, it has also highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive budget.