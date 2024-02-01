U.S. Assistant Secretary Outlines Middle East Policy Post October Attacks

In a recent media briefing held by the U.S. Department of State's Dubai Regional Media Hub, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, unfolded the evolving contours of the U.S.'s policy towards the Middle East. The discussion, notably centered around the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attacks, delved into the U.S.'s commitment to establishing a durable solution to the Israeli-Hamas conflict, and laying the groundwork for an enduring peace.

A Pathway to Palestinian State

Assistant Secretary Leaf underscored the U.S.'s resolve to pave the way for a Palestinian state. She highlighted her multiple trips to the region, indicative of the U.S.'s unwavering engagement with partners in pursuit of this solution. The priorities outlined include ameliorating the humanitarian situation in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages and preventing such conflicts from re-erupting.

Addressing the October 7th Attacks

Leaf also addressed the October 7th attacks, acknowledging the need for accountability and an independent investigation concerning allegations of UNRWA employees' involvement. Striking a balance between the need for aid continuity and ensuring such incidents do not reoccur is pivotal.

U.S. Role in Preventing Conflict Escalation

The briefing further included a Q&A session, providing a platform for journalists to probe into the U.S.'s role in preventing conflict escalation, addressing UNRWA funding issues, and responding to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. These concerns resonate with the broader question of how the U.S. intends to curtail the conflict's expansion and address Iran-backed destabilization across the region.

The U.S.'s response to the deadly attack on American troops in Jordan, allegedly by Iran-backed militias, also formed an integral part of the discussion. The responses from U.S. officials, including Barbara Leaf and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, underscored the U.S.'s commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable and de-escalating tensions. The potential rift among Iran-backed factions further complicates the situation, necessitating a nuanced approach to policy formulation.