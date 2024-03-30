Tzaneen's Mixed Reactions to ANC's Limpopo Dominance Amidst Service Delivery Concerns

It's Thursday afternoon, the day before the Easter Weekend, and downtown Tzaneen is bustling. The streets in the centre of town are teeming with people doing shopping and carrying luggage. One is struck by how clean the town is compared with other towns in Limpopo - and the absence of election posters. However, at the corner of Danie Joubert and Loop streets, just a street away from the hustle and bustle, an ANC poster is being hung. Some DA and EFF posters are also in the vicinity. The ANC members hanging the poster bearing President Cyril Ramaphosa's face are bullish. Ankole-bullish.

Public Sentiment in Tzaneen

In the 2019 election, the ANC garnered 75.49% support from 1 096 300 votes. Pollsters have not flagged Limpopo as a province of interest in the upcoming election, however, it is one of the few provinces the ANC is expected to win with an outright majority. In Tzaneen, the ANC has been accused of neglecting villages and delivering services to areas closer to the city. The Citizen recently reported that this sparked protests when Bismark villagers took to the streets demanding service delivery. Mashape Kgatle of the ANC in Tzaneen responded to the allegations, "We, of course, acknowledge that we have not been closing the gap between town and the villages, but we have committed to working hard and encouraging our branch leaders to make sure that they visit our villages and talk to our people."

The Voice of the Voters

Matome Mamabgere, a local resident, expressed his desire for change after being disillusioned with the current state of affairs. "Ramaphosa don't work, nothing [sic]. Look at that road there," he says, pointing to a pothole. Eighteen-year-old Samuel Malatja, excited to be voting for the first time, is seen wearing an MK Party shirt, a nod to his grandmother's influence. Despite the Electoral Commission of South Africa's decision to block Zuma's bid to contest the elections, Malatja's admiration for the former president and the Guptas highlights the complex political sentiments among the youth.

Disillusionment and Hope

While some residents like Mamabgere and Malatja are gearing up to vote, hoping for change, others like Walter Ndlovu have lost confidence in the electoral process. Ndlovu, a 37-year-old welder, expressed his disillusionment, "I don't believe in voting because nothing changes," reflecting a sentiment of disenchantment among some citizens. Despite the ANC's dominance in Limpopo, the mixed reactions in Tzaneen underscore the broader challenges of service delivery and governance facing the party.

As the election approaches, the ANC's historical stronghold in Limpopo is both a source of confidence and a challenge to address the growing demands for better governance and service delivery. The mixed sentiments in Tzaneen serve as a microcosm of the broader political landscape in South Africa, where the quest for change battles with the inertia of loyalty and the complexities of local politics.